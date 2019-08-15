West Memphis multi-million dollar library set to break ground next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Rebecca Bledsoe is passionate about having a bigger and better library. The director of the West Memphis Public Library will get her wish with the construction of a multi-million dollar library and innovation center located on Broadway Avenue.

"We want it to be a place where people come and they're comfortable. The library is for everybody," Bledsoe said.

That's great news for Teresa Richardson, who uses the library's computer on a regular basis.

"I use the library for career searches sometimes. I'm also a college student, and I have to print papers and stuff like that," she said.

While the blueprints have just been on the drawing board, the fundraising process started nearly 20 years ago.

"We passed a millage back in the early 2000's that has helped us both find the library, and also to save money to build the new library," Bledsoe said.

The new facility will be 14,000 square feet, which is more than double the size of the current West Memphis Public Library on Avalon.

Bledsoe says the new library will mean space for more books, more computers and larger meeting rooms.