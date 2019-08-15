Two men lead police on chase after robbing pawn shop in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A quest for jewelry and cash led two men on a dangerous dash that ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Only WREG’s cameras were there as police took one suspect into custody and chased after the other suspect following a four-mile pursuit.

Police say they were called to the Cash America Pawn Shop on the 3300 block of Overton Crossing around 10:30 a.m.

Jamorrow Johnson, 26, and Ryan Price, 35, robbed the pawn shop at gunpoint, police say. They took jewelry, cash and a gun from an employee.

Police said the suspects admitted to fleeing the scene in Johnson’s 2006 Volkswagen Jetta which was soon spotted by police and led to a pursuit to North Memphis.

The suspects ended up crashing into a fence near the corner of Vollintine and Montgomery before bailing out and taking off on foot.

“I seen the police going through the field, they chased them,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors tell WREG the suspects ran through backyards and used a hole in a fence to reach another street.

WREG was there as police led away one of the suspects in handcuffs, then saw officers running after the second suspect was spotted.

Both are now in custody charged with aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest. Price also faces additional weapon, drug and probation violation charges.

Cash America employees declined to speak with WREG, but police put the value of the stolen property at between $10,000 and $60,000.