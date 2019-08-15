Tigers get a 75-point win in a Bahamas blowout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAHAMAS -- All you have to know about the Tigers game Thursday in Nassau, the Bahamian team had 6 players at the start of the game, 6! They would have needed 26 and all of them playing at the same time to slow down the Tigers Thursday. Here's just some of the numbers. The U of M put 8 players in double figures, 8 of 10. The Tigers had 72 rebounds and 20 assists. Hitting 17 3-pointers, 7 players had at least one triple. They had 51 fast break points courtesy of too many dunks to count. For a second straight game D.J. Jeffries leading the way with 22 on 10-13 shooting. Damion Baugh and Isaiah Maurice with double-doubles Thursday. Baugh 10 points, 13 rebounds. Maurice 21 and 12. All leading to the 75 point win, 135-60.

"Coach emphasized that we are playing ourselves more than we are playing against them cause we are trying to better ourselves even if the competition isn't you know, to our level. Just go out there and focus and just dominate and stick to our principles regardless of what the score says," said Isaiah Maurice.

"It's always about us, we know what we want to look for. We hold ourselves to a higher standard, we know we can't look at the competition, we know if we are playing the toughest team in the country or the worst team in the country it's going to be about us and what we believe in and what we learn. What we teach and what we learn and that's what the guys are doing," said Penny Hardaway.

So that's two wins in two days by a combined 106 points half way through the Tigers four game exhibition run.

"We can't control who is in front of us, we didn't know any of the teams before we came over. I do like that, whoever goes out on the floor, no matter if it's the best team or the worst team they go compete at a high level. Obviously we want the higher teams," said Hardaway.

At least on paper that will come on Saturday after a day off, as the Tigers take on the Bahamian national team.