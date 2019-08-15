Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 2 just released

Three people injured in afternoon North Memphis shooting

Posted 3:20 pm, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, August 15, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in North Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. at 868 Chelsea. There were three shooting victims found. A man and a woman are listed as being in critical condition, and another man is in non-critical condition.

Police said a possible suspect fled the scene and went westbound on Chelsea in a white Chevy sedan with dark tinted windows.

WREG has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Anyone with information should contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

