Memphis firefighter arrested in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a a Memphis firefighter Thursday who they say was responsible for a shooting Wednesday night in Hickory Hill.

Officers responded around 10:30 to a shooting in the 3800 block of Kennings. One male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he has been upgraded to non-critical, police said.

Kelvin Steward, 35, was charged with aggravated assault. Steward has been a firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department since April 2015.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

