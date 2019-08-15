× Live At 9: Memphis In May 2020, Elvis tribute winner, Musician Grace Askew, Chef Ragan Oglesby

On the Aug. 15, 2019, Live At 9 program:

Memphis In May 2020

The Memphis In May International Festival will honor the Republic of Ghana in 2020. The festival is still several months away, but organizers are already gearing up for next year’s events.

The excitement is in the air after coming off a record-breaking 2019 festival. Robert Griffin from Memphis In May is on Live At 9 to discuss the festival’s past and future.

Elvis tribute contest winner Taylor Rodriguez

Each year, performers from across the globe make their way to Graceland to compete for the title of ultimate Elvis tribute artist.

The 2019 champion was not even alive when the king graced stages all across the country, but that didn’t stop him from taking home the win. Taylor Rodriguez, 21, is from Virginia.

Musician Grace Askew

Each and every day of 2018 and 2019, this Mid-South musician has written a new song and performed it live on her social media, but that’s not all.

She not only tours all across the country but also records her music just about anywhere she can. Her hard work is our gain. Grace Askew’s debut album will drop on Aug. 30, and she plans to showcase it right here in the Mid-South that day.

“The Cosmo Cook” Chef Ragan Oglesby

With all this hot weather, sometimes it’s just too warm to get in the kitchen and cook something, so this morning, “The Cosmo Cook,” Chef Ragan Oglesby, joins Live At 9 with some summer salads that definitely won’t have you sweating.