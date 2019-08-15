× East Memphis pharmacy faces reprimand from health department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis pharmacy is in trouble with the Tennessee Department of Health and accused of keeping unsanitary conditions and potentially endangering customers.

The Department of Health is focusing on the East Memphis franchise location of The Medicine Shoppe, located on Estate Drive just off Poplar Avenue in a quiet area that matches the quaint spelling of the business’s name.

But according to the State, the issues on the inside of the business were pretty obvious.

Dating back to 2016, an inspector noted “the dispensing area was not clean. The inspector found dust on shelves near the sterile compounding area.” The inspector also found expired drugs and signature logs that weren’t updated.

The State also reported similar issues when an inspector returned in 2017, prompting the state to suspend the pharmacy’s ability to dispense certain types of prescription drugs.

WREG went to the Medicine Shoppe to talk with them about what the reprimand. We met with the owner, pharmacist Kevin Evetts, whose license to practice is also affected.

“There was a reprimand,” Evetts said.

Evetts didn’t want to do an on-camera interview, but he did explain this only affects “sterile compounding,” which is a way used to make a specific drug to treat erectile dysfunction.

He said he had about twp dozen customers for it and had been making it for nearly 20 years. But as a result of the state order, he stopped sterile compounding in April, saying it was “too much to keep up with the regulations.”

He’ll have a chance to reverse the suspension if he shows he’s complying with the state order, but he indicated he may not even try.

The owner said he plans to bring in an outside source to review his practices by the end of the year.

We do want to note The Medicine Shoppe is a chain with several franchise locations in the Mid-South. This issue only applies to the one on Estate Drive in East Memphis.