Authorities locate 11-month-old who was missing from Middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A statewide Tennessee Endangered Child Alert was issued Thursday for an 11-month-old boy from Middle Tennessee, and the boy was found only a few hours later.

Legend Creed Soales was reported missing from DeKalb County, Tennessee. He may have been with Shawn Soales, TBI said.

Baby Legend was found safe in Warren County only a few hours after TBI issued the alert.