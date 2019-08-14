× Suspects flip vehicle after leading police on chase in Mississippi

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Two suspects were taken to the hospital after they led officers on a chase on I-55 Wednesday evening, Senatobia police said.

Police say it started when the suspects tried to get a prescription filled at a Senatobia pharmacy around 3 p.m. The pharmacist noticed the prescription appeared to be fake or fraudulent and called police.

The suspect tried to get away, but officers followed them to I-55 northbound. During the chase, the suspects struck another vehicle, causing both cars to flip on I-55 between Senatobia and Coldwater, Mississippi.

One of the suspects had to be airlifted to Regional One Hospital, and the other was taken by ambulance.

The victim in the other car was OK.

Traffic was backed up for a about an hour, but it’s now moving.