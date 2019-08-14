Suspect escapes after crashing stolen car near Westside Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting call led Memphis police to Dawn Drive near a Frayser middle school Wednesday morning. Detectives found a stolen car that had been crashed, but the driver managed to escape.

Armenthia Garmon was walking the same path hours before the incident happened.

"I was shocked, because I hadn't heard of it," she said.

WREG reached out to Frayser Community Schools, who operates Westside Middle, via email. School leaders acknowledged that "no alerts were sent out to parents." They went on to say, "because it did not directly impact Westside, classes resumed as normal."

But Garmon disagrees. She says what happened does impact Westside families, because a criminal is still on the run.

The damage could be seen as parents took their children to school. They say, not only is it an eyesore, it's downright concerning.

"Of course I want to be notified. I want to be informed for the safety of the child," Garmon said.

School leaders say they use a three-way alert system to notify families, including robo calls, email and text messages. Garmon is hoping it will be used next time.

Police haven't identified the suspect yet.