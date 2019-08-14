× Storms lead to thousands of overnight power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW crews have been working all night to restore electricity after storms caused thousands of outages last night.

At one point, more than 17,000 homes and businesses were in the dark. It was likely an uncomfortable night for those who lost electricity, temperatures were hovering near 80 degrees for most of the night.

MLGW says it is working as quickly, and safely, as possible to restore power to everyone. Here is MLGW’s priority list:

Damage to transmission lines and towers

Damage to substations, water pumping stations, hospitals & other critical infrastructure.

Crews start in areas with the greatest concentration of outages, focusing on primary and secondary lines. If trees are down, contract crews must clear the debris

Repairs to individual service lines.

Initially, the greatest concentration of outages was in the Whitehaven area and near the airport. While there are fewer outages now, they appear to be more widespread across Shelby County.

At the moment, more than 5,000 MLGW customers still do not have electricity.