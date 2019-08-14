× Six SCS schools dismissing early due to power outage

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six Shelby County schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to power outages, SCS announced at 10 a.m.

The district said school started normally in anticipation of the power being restored, but the outages at some schools extended into the day.

The following schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.:

Havenview MS

Westwood HS

Oakhaven HS

Oakhaven MS

The following schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.:

Oakhaven ES

G.W. Carver HS

Students will be fed lunch before they depart. Staff will be onsite to ensure all children are picked up safely.

All normal dismissal procedures will apply and buses will pick up at the following dismissal times.