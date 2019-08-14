× Philadelphia police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six officers

(CNN) — Police swarmed a North Philadelphia neighborhood where six officers were wounded Wednesday in a gun battle and standoff with a gunman, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

The injuries were all non-life threatening, the source said.

The information from the source followed a tweet from a Philadelphia police spokesman who said five officers were wounded.

“Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active,” Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

Just around 6 p.m. more gunfire could be heard at the scene.

“Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA,” Gripp said via a tweet.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department’s public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.