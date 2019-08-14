Pass It On: Help from a longtime friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been really sick and is now on a limited income. A longtime friend of hers reached out for some help.

We mer this week's playmaker, Bonnie Mays, at Perkins and Knight Arnold.

The lady who needs a little help from us is Vera Thompson. Bonnie has known her for about 20 years, and says they became friends on the job.

"She has a few illnesses," Bonnie said. "She has neuropathy and she's a diabetic, so she struggles with that at times. And uh, sometimes she's sick and sometimes she's well. ... She hates being down and I would love to help her. And give her some encouragement.

We gather $300 from News Channel 3 plus the additional $300 from our anonymous donor for a total of $600 dollars, and drive to Vera's house.

"We just came by to bring you a little something," Bonnie said to Vera, who's had some very tough days and needs this encouragement.

"Thank you God. I love you. I love you," Vera said.

Then she described what she's been going through.

"I get to the emergency room, not thinking. I had kidney stones on one side, a bulging disk sitting on my nerve on the other side. I am currently right now in therapy, been going for the last three weeks.

"I had to go into the hospital, had another procedure did. Put stents in. They put all the stents they could put in, there's more stents they can do."

Vera's gone through some difficult and very painful health challenges, but she remains positive.

"Ii'm truly blessed and I trust God. I don't care what it looks like even at the lowest point, I still hold on to his faith and I trust him," she said. "I trust God. I believe he is a healer. "