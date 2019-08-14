Ohio inn says boy discovered woolly mammoth tooth on its grounds

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Talk about an amazing back-to-school story or, as the The Inn at Honey Run so perfectly put it, a story for the (ice) ages!

The inn, located in Millersburg, Ohio wrote on Facebook about the recent discovery of a woolly mammoth tooth.

According to the post, the innkeeper’s 12-year-old relative, Jackson, spotted the tooth on the inn’s grounds last month. It was discovered near Honey Run Creek during a family reunion photo shoot, the inn said.

“I found the mammoth tooth about ten yards upstream from the bridge we had our family pictures on,” Jackson wrote in a blog post. “It was partially buried on the left side of the creek. It was completely out of the water on the creek bed.”

According to the post, it’s been verified by several scholars as an “upper 3rd molar of a Woolly Mammoth!”

WJW reached out to Nick Kardulias, Ph.D, professor of Anthropology and Archaeology at the College of Wooster. He confirmed that both he and a colleague believe it to be a mammoth tooth.

The hotel said on its website, “We’re thrilled to be the site of a unique and special find that proves there could be some hidden treasures among the rolling hills of Ohio’s Amish Country still waiting to be uncovered.”

Now, Jackson says he just can’t wait to show the tooth to his friends.