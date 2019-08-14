× Neighbor reports code violation for nearby house, is mistakenly given ticket for her house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One neglected house in southwest Memphis isn’t just an eyesore; it’s causing neighbors to get tickets.

When neighbors on the 4000 block of Don Street decided to call the City on a neglected home with an overgrown lawn and debris strewn across the lot, they were hoping it would provoke change.

“I just know for a fact, it lowers the value of my property. So, I’m losing money,” Shirley, a resident of the area, said. “It lowers the value of my property because of what someone else wants to do.”

Although they never saw crews sent to clean the property or cut the grass, the City did write a notice for a code violation. But the violation was written for a different house.

“I called it in, and they wrote me a ticket,” Shirley said. “Told that I had to pay $69.95 an hour for them to clean up my home.”

That’s right. The city wrote a notification for the caller, instead of the house that was being called about.

Shirley said she gets her lawn trimmed and treated every week. The ticket makes her feel like the city isn’t concerned about her neighborhood.

“It makes me feel like nobody cares,” she said. “That nobody is doing their job.”

WREG looked on the city’s 311 website, and no active service requests are listed on Don Street. Residents hope the mess will eventually be taken care of.

“Care about the rights of others,” Shirley said. “Take your job at heart, and want to do the right thing. But it doesn’t seem like that’s the case. Just enough to get by right now.”

We also reached out to the City of Memphis about the house on Don Street, but we have not heard back.