Mississippi drivers license stations closed until further notice

Posted 9:36 am, August 14, 2019, by

MISSISSIPPI — All drivers license stations across Mississippi will be closed Wednesday until a system outage can be solved.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the drivers license stations will be closed until further notice.

The Department of Information Technology Services is currently working to fix the outage.

Mississippi DPS will provide updates on Facebook, Twitter and the department’s website.

WREG is working to learn more about the outage.

