Live At 9: Jim Strickland on violent crime; home values study; ‘Memphis Boys’ on Elvis

Posted 10:31 am, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, August 14, 2019

On the Aug. 14, 2019 Live At 9 program:

Strickland on crime

The mayor of Memphis talks about the increase in police on Memphis streets. Also, the city is pushing for more protection from the state on interstates, and tougher penalties for interstate shootings.

Home values in black neighborhoods

Dr. Andre Perry shares the findings of his research.

The Memphis Boys on recording with Elvis

Bobby Wood and Gene Chrisman, Members of American Studio’s house band, talk about recording in Memphis with Elvis on hits including “Suspicious Minds” and “Kentucky Rain.”

