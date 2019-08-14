Fox Meadows family left with few options after tree destroys house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fox Meadows family is in a tough spot after a giant tree fell on their house.

Heavy winds from Tuesday night's storm knocked the tree over onto their house on Fox Hunt Drive.

The family rents the house, and maintenance crews were at the property Wednesday to look at the damage.

One of the tree limbs crashed through the upstairs bedroom window. The limb has since been sawed off and the window boarded up, but a couple hours before, Katina Davis' 14-year-old daughter saw sleeping in that exact spot.

The tree landed on the edge of the daughter's bed and nicked her arm, but she's okay other than that.

The horrifying scene unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with six people inside the home. The damage upstairs is extensive, and because of where other limbs landed, parts of the downstairs ceiling are beginning to cave in.

The landlord said the tree may be moved Thursday, but in the meantime, the family has no where else to go.

"I wouldn't tell you how it's going to turn out, but I know we can't stay here in this house with this house cracking up like this," Davis said. "Where we going to go?"

It's going to be a long road to recovery for the family.