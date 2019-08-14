Escaped inmate Curtis Watson expected in court Wednesday

Curtis Watson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of escaping prison and killing a prison administrator will face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

It will be Curtis Watson’s first court appearance in a Lauderdale County court room after a five-day manhunt. He’ll be arraigned on multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Watson is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering prison administrator Debra Johnson before taking off on a tractor.

Johnson’s body was found in her home 30 minutes after prison staff realized Watson was gone.

District Attorney Mark Davidson says his office is already considering the death penalty as a sentence.

Johnson’s funeral is scheduled for Friday in Nashville.

