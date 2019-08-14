Customers wants more security after robbery at Dollar General in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers says dollar stores in Memphis may need to rethink their security after a brazen robbery was caught on camera.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect robbing the Dollar General in Frayser on Saturday. The footage shows the suspect yelling at employees while he jumps behind a counter and demands money. The suspect was armed with a gun.

"That's the thing about today. People don't care," a customer said.

Police say the gunman forced employees to open cash registers.

Some customers say having cameras in a business isn't enough. Instead, they say security guards should stand outside, day and night.

"It would be a way to keep them from running in here," a customer said.

Police say the suspect is 6-feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a baseball cap with the word "security" on it, and a long sleeve shirt with a graphic t-shirt over it. Police haven't said how much he got away with.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.