Crockett County property assessor arrested for assaulting county mayor

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A property assessor in Crockett County has been arrested for assaulting county mayor Gary Reasons.

George Walter Yearwood III was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with aggravated assault.

The Alamo Police Department and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fight call at the mayor’s office on August 14 around 9:30 a.m., and Yearwood was arrested.

Yearwood has been the property assessor in Crockett County since 2012. He’s up for re-election in 2020.

Reasons, an independent, has been the mayor since 2010 and is up for re-election in 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation. Yearwood will be arraigned in Trenton, Tennessee, at 9 a.m. om Thursday.