Wiseman, Achiuwa out for Tigers island opener in the Bahamas

BAHAMAS — The Tigers announcing late Tuesday night that they will be without James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa for Wednesday’s game. Wiseman is still recovering from a shoulder ailment and Achiuwa is unable to join the team in the Bahamas because of paper work issues.

Despite the news, the Tigers were able enjoy the island before having practice. After all, before the Tigers left Memphis for the Bahamas, they talked about two things, basketball and the beach. And with this serving as the back drop, today they got both. Starting with an early morning work out on the sand. Then it was time for fun in the sun. These young men looking like little kids as they enjoyed a few hours on kayaks and paddle boards. Fun yes, but the focus is on one thing, those exhibition games that begin tomorrow.

“We know when we get on the hardwood it’s time to be serious, it’s business. Right now it’s fun, come out and have a great time but when we get on the court it is business time,” said Tyler Harris.

“For sure that is any hooper. Any athlete, when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. You’re not really worried about the fun when it’s work time,” said Lance Thomas.

Work time coming this afternoon when Penny Hardaway put his team through it’s final practice before tomorrow’s island opener. The work part of this trip, about to begin.

“They kind of understand that, now I’ll reiterate that as well. When we are going on the court, it’s business, when you are off the court, have as much fun as you want. We also want to have fun on the court, cause we want to play free. But it’s different, when it’s time to lock in and put on the buisness suits on the court,” said Penny Hardaway.

“It just comes with experience, the guys that have been here before let the freshman know and the other guys know when it’s time to lock in, it’s time to lock in. We are still here to handle business for sure,” said Alex Lomax.