Tigers get ready for their first game in the Bahamas even without Wiseman, Achiuwa

BAHAMAS — The Tigers will be without two of their best players Wednesday in their island opener here in the Nassau. Precious Achiuwa is still in Memphis with Visa problems. Paper work will keep him from making the trip to the Bahamas. And James Wiseman while he has practiced with the team here in the Nassau, won’t play Wednesday with what Penny Hardaway is calling minor shoulder issue. The hope is that Wiseman might be able to play later in the week. Might.

“Day to day, game to game. Just going to be smart. Not a sense of urgency right now. We would love for him to be out there with his teammates. But it’s not a sense of urgency right now,” said Penny Hardaway.

But there is a sense of urgency for this Tigers team as a whole. They’ve been waiting for months to hit floor against somebody else and exhibition or not that happens Wednesday, for the first of four games in five days. The wait is over.

“Everyone is super excited. Actually everyone was kind of mad we had two days before we hooped. I’m trying to come here and hoop. Everybody is really excited.” said Lance Thomas.

“A lot of excitement. A lot of dunks, a lot of threes. A lot of excitement really. A lot of defense too, especially that. That’s the first thing,” said D.J. Jeffries.

“Team is very ready. We have been playing against each other for the last two and a half to three months. The guys are ready to play against someone else so really fired up about that,” said Hardaway.