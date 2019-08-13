Thief steals cash, credit cards from 96-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing cash and credit cards from an elderly woman in Midtown. It happened at a high-rise retirement community on Poplar.

Police say security cameras caught a woman using 96-year-old Frankie Guinle's money at a Taco Bell restaurant, and Guinle wasn't happy about it.

"I'm furious. I want to scream, and tear things apart," she said.

Guinle has been a resident at The Parkview for four years and says it's a "beautiful place" to live. But that changed when she discovered her purse had been ransacked on August 3.

"I saw that $160 and my debit and credit cards were missing out of my purse that I had left in my room."

Guinle immediately called to cancel her cards, but they had already been used.

"They went to Taco Bell four different times, they went to Family Dollar five different times and they charged something on Walmart.com," she said.

She believes someone with access to her room is responsible, but management says they've looked closely at the suspect's picture and she isn't an employee.

"Our residents' safety is extremely important to us. We're also doing an internal investigation as well and look forward to finding the person or persons involved in this crime," Executive Director Christy Browning said.

Guinle says she plans to install her own security system in her apartment, but her peace of mind has been destroyed.