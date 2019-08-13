Lockdown lifted at Riverdale Elementary after police search

Posted 7:33 am, August 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:12AM, August 13, 2019

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Police activity in Germantown forced a local elementary school to temporarily lockdown Tuesday.

At 4 a.m. officers said they spotted a man wearing a mask and gloves in the area of Howard McVay Park. He fled the scene when police tried to approach, forcing officers to begin a search of the area. It was during that search that police said they located a stolen vehicle on McVay Manor Cove and detained a woman inside.

The suspect who fled authorities was captured around 6:30 a.m. near Poplar Pike and Burfodi.

A third suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Police said they notified the Germantown Municipal School District, who subsequently placed Riverdale Elementary on lockdown. That lockdown was lifted just before 9 a.m.

The school said tardies would not be issued by the school today for those coming in late.

