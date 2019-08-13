Police searching for missing Cordova mother

Posted 9:39 am, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, August 13, 2019

Taquil Hayes

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities need your help finding a missing Cordova mother.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Taquila Hayes sent a text message to her family saying she would be attending her nephew’s graduation in Mississippi in May. She never showed up.

Hayes works as  a nurse and has not reported to work since May as well.

Her husband told authorities he hasn’t spoken with her since early June.

If you know anything about the 41-year-old’s disappearance, call (901) 222-5600.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.