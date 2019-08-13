× Police searching for missing Cordova mother

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities need your help finding a missing Cordova mother.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Taquila Hayes sent a text message to her family saying she would be attending her nephew’s graduation in Mississippi in May. She never showed up.

Hayes works as a nurse and has not reported to work since May as well.

Her husband told authorities he hasn’t spoken with her since early June.

If you know anything about the 41-year-old’s disappearance, call (901) 222-5600.