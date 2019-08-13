× Millington elementary school to close Wednesday after HVAC issues

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — On the third day of classes, a Millington elementary school will close due to issues with the HVAC system coupled with soaring heat indices.

E.A. Harrold Elementary School students were moved to the Millington Performing Arts Center on Tuesday when the HVAC issues were discovered and the heat index was over 100 degrees.

With the HVAC issues still not solved, the school will be closed Wednesday, August 14. All other school in the system will be open as normal.

The Millington School district also said there will be no before or after school care for E.A. Harrold families.

The school system said a vendor is on site to fix the problem.

“With the extreme heat, our number one concern is the safety and well-being of our students,” the district spokesperson said in a statement.