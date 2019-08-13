× Woman set on fire, 3-year-old kidnapped prior to police chase and crash in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A Mid-South woman is recovering after police say a suspect set her on fire before kidnapping a child and leading police on a chase into Olive Branch, Mississippi.

According to police, doctors at Olive Branch Methodist Hospital called authorities after a woman was brought in with severe burns to her body around 3 a.m. Tuesday, August 13. She had reportedly been doused with gasoline and set on fire on Tacoma Place.

The suspect fled the scene with a three-year-old that had been kidnapped from the area. That individual was later spotted in the Hickory Hill area near the corner of Kirby and Winchester and led police on a chase back across the state line to Lafayette Drive near Chatelet Drive.

The suspect rammed his car into two Memphis police cruisers, injuring the officers inside. They were transported to the hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening. The suspect also sustained injuries from the crash. Police said he was taken to the hospital and undergoing surgery.

As for the child, police said at one point the suspect kicked him/her out of the car prior to the crash. That child was not injured.

Both the victim and the suspect’s mother reportedly live in the same area where the crash took place.