Live at 9: Sheriff Bonner, Ernst Jorgensen, Dr. Tidwell & Chef Franco

Looking ahead with Sheriff Bonner

As Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Junior heads into his second year as county’s top cop his efforts show no signs of slowing down. He joined us on Live at 9 to talk about what he’s accomplished this first year and what he’s planning for in the future.

For more information on the app, click here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elvis history with Ernst Jorgensen

A fan of Elvis Presley's for decades, Ernst Jorgensen turned his interest into an art form. Fans will even have a chance to see and hear from him at Graceland this week, but first he stopped by Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Kaitlyn Tidwell

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival - three days that brought together half a million people to celebrate peace, love and music. Decades later, that generation has a developing problem.

Dr Kaitlyn Tidwell is from Hearing and Balance Centers of West Tennessee to explain.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Franco

Chef Franco from Franco's Italy stopped by to show us how to make a basic fresh pasta dough.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franco’s Basic Fresh Pasta Dough

2 ¼ cups Semolina flour

3 large eggs

Or

Or 3 parts flour/1 part whole eggs

Directions:

Combine the flours and mound onto a work surface; make a well in the center. Break the eggs into the well; gently break the yolks. Using a fork, begin to whisk the eggs, incorporating a little of the flour as you do so. Gradually blend the flour with the eggs until about half of the flour is combined with the eggs.

Using a pastry scraper, “chop” the flour and eggs, always moving the mixture in toward the center, until the eggs are thoroughly combined with the flour. (dough will appear very grainy and dry-that’s ok for now!)

Knead the dough by hand on a lightly floured surface with smooth, firm strokes, turning it as you fold and press. Add a bit of water if dough feels too dry. Continue kneading until soft and pliable. Finished dough should not be sticky, but a bit dry to the touch.

It will take at least 6 minutes kneading to achieve a smooth and elastic texture.

Put the dough in a plastic bag or cover completely with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.

Fresh dough can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

To cook: cut to desired shape and boil in salted water for 5 minutes. Serves 4

Simple method:

Place ingredients into a food processor for 2 minutes; remove dough and kneed for 2-3 minutes.

Flatten dough with your hand and use a rolling pin to thin to approximately the thickness of a

dime.

Cut to into thin strips for fettuccine

To cook: bring 4-5 quarts salted water to a boil. Add fresh pasta and cook for 7 minutes. Drain

and toss with your favorite sauce