Laird Veatch introduced as new Memphis Athletic Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The University of Memphis has a new Athletic Director. Tuesday afternoon the UofM introduced Laird Veatch at the Laurie Walton Family Basketball Center.

Veatch was previously the executive associate AD at Florida and has roughly 25 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics. Veatch won't officially take over until October.

"I am so excited to come alongside the team in place to serve our student-athletes, University, fans and community! My family and I are truly grateful. We can't wait to develop new friendships and earn the right to be called Memphians," said Laird Veatch.

"Laird's a perfect fit for the University and our City," said M. David Rudd. "As a former student-athlete, he brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience at some of the nation's leading athletic departments, along with a strong vision for the future, a keen understanding of a rapidly changing landscape, unparalleled integrity and energy, and a commitment to competing at the highest level."