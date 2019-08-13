× Four shootings leave at least six people injured, police searching for suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A busy night for Memphis first responders after four shootings left at least six people injured.

In the first case, two men were sent to the hospital following a shooting at South Parkway and Gleason just before 7 p.m. Monday, August 12. Both were critically injured.

Several minutes later, two more people were shot on Brister in the University of Memphis area. In that case one victim died while the other was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police were then called to Venable near McMurray in the Oakhaven area where they found one person wounded.

Just after midnight, police said another man was shot near the corner of McCain and Levi. That person was taken to Methodist Hospital.

In each case, police did not release any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.