Community shocked after man sets woman on fire, kidnaps child in Olive Branch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Family members and neighbors are shaken after the unthinkable happened Tuesday morning.

Police say Jeremy Manning poured gas on his girlfriend and set her on fire before kidnapping her niece. He then led police on a chase from Olive Branch to Memphis and then back.

Now residents are trying to make send of something so hard to comprehend.

"Normally, it's kind of peaceful and quiet up here. So when you hear something, it's going to be a shock to you," neighbor Sarah Smith.

Smith lives next door to the kidnapping victim. She says the couple living in the house has been there for a while, but she's never heard of any issues.

"Well, I just speak to them and say hello and that's that."

Now, family members are at Regional One Hospital praying for everyone involved. They say the woman who was doused with gasoline has serious burns on her body and face.

What makes this tougher is the fact that the couple has kids who were inside of the home during the incident.

Olive Branch police say Manning can’t appear in court until he’s extradited from Memphis pending additional charges there.