Tiger basketball hits the court for their first shoot around in the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAHAMAS -- This trip to the Bahamas getting off to a disappointing start for the Tigers Monday as Precious Achiuwa, a big part of the nation's number one recruiting class, not able to be with his teammates here in Nassau. He's back in Memphis dealing with some paper work issues. But head coach Penny Hardaway is hopeful that Achiuwa will be able to join his teammates later this week. As for Monday night, the Tigers getting their first look at where they will be playing this week. Not so much a court as it is a ballroom here at the Baha Mar. It usually sits 2,100 but this week it will cater to more like 400 Tiger basketball fans. Unique, that's the word that comes to mind when describing it.

"I actually played in something like this the Ball is Life All-American game was kind of in like a hotel convention center type thing. It's pretty nice, I like it, the floor actually has some grip to it, so it's cool," said Boogie Ellis.

"This is what you would want in your house if you could get it done. Honestly it's still good cause we are in the Bahamas we are in a resort. Being able to play in the same place we are staying is pretty cool so I think the fans will love it as well," said Penny Hardaway.

"It feels great. The atmosphere is great so far. Everybody is together. We are just looking forward to having fun and handling business at the same time," said Alex Lomax.

It actually rained here Monday, hopefully that doesn't happen on Tuesday because hat's the day the Tigers plan on hitting the beach for some fun in the sun.