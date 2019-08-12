Three arrested for burglarizing boxcars in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance cameras outside of a business on York Avenue captured train bandits in action early Sunday morning. The suspects can be seen breaking open a boxcar and loading a large object into an SUV.

At one point, the SUV returns, along with a black Cadillac. A few minutes later, two people from the SUV ran toward the same boxcars and began throwing couches off of the train. They backed up their vehicle and put one couch in the back, and another on top, before taking off.

A neighbor who got a look at the video had no idea this was happening on the tracks outside of his front door.

Police say the driver of the black Cadillac took off when officers made it to the scene.

Officers took all three suspects into custody, but so far only Calvin Bohanon and Justin Vaughn have been charged.

Police say they got into five boxcars and unloaded about about 21 televisions, four couches and $3,500 worth of clothing.

In December 2018, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing $4,000 worth of scooters from a CSX rail cars parked in the same spot.