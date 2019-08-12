× The Tigers arrive in the Bahamas

BAHAMAS–No Precious, but the rest of the Tigers are here, as it’s on for Penny Hardaway and the U of M. Arriving here in the Bahamas Monday afternoon for their much anticipated exhibition tour. Four games in five days but that doesn’t start until Wednesday. Today the team touched down and made their way here, to their home away from home for the week in Nassau and quickly got their feet wet if you will, taking a tour of the island. The Tigers just trying to soak it all in.

“It feels great to get over here and finally get on the island and do somethings, basketball, water sports, golf, tourism and really just enjoy this entire trip. Definitely anxious to get here to the Bahamas because it’s games. They have 4 games. But they also want to enjoy the island and that’s what this trip is for, for bonding,” said Penny Hardaway.

“Yeah it feels like Christmas morning. The team is here to have fun, have a great time, play basketball. So it’s everything we could ask for in one,” said Alex Lomax.

“It’s an enlightening experience, the culture out here and the environment. Just out here trying to have fun. Just trying to experience different environments in the Bahamas,” said James Wiseman.

You guys seem to have smiles on your faces today,” asked Mike Ceide.

“Yeah, I’m very excited, I can’t wait to see the city,” replied Wiseman.

The Tigers will have their first shoot around in the Bahamas later on Monday Night.