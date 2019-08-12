× TBI offers reward in 18-year-old unsolved murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in an 18-year-old unsolved murder case.

On June 8, 2001, police in Paris, Tennessee were called to a Rison Street home only to find 72-year-old Etta Etheridge dead. Authorities didn’t say in their release how she died, but stated the death was ruled a homicide.

Over the years, Etheridge’s killer has evaded justice, but the investigation is ongoing with new evidence now being analyzed, the TBI said.

A $2,500 reward has been offered for any information which leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

If you know anything, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.