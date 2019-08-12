Students, teachers start first day of class in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer break is over and school is back in session for many kids in Shelby County.

If you're child is returning to the district, you do not have to register, but new students to the district do.

SCS also wants to remind parents their children need to be up-to-date on all the required immunizations.

If your child is taking the bus to school be sure to sign them up online.

Monday is not just the first day for Shelby County, but the first day for several other schools across the Mid-South. Arlington, Bartlet, Collierville, Germantown and Lakeland will be back in session too. Blytheville schools and Fayette County are back Monday mornings as well.