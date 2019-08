× Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near the University of Memphis Monday night, Memphis police said.

Police responded to the 600 block of Brister around 8:30 p.m. One victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Another victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.