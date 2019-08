× Motorcycle crash proves fatal in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington Fire Department says an early morning crash has proved fatal.

The department said it happened on Veterans Parkway near Highway 51 early Monday morning.

A motorcyclist was the only one involved in the crash and authorities said excessive speed was a factor.

Veterans Parkway between Highway 51 and Dakar will be closed for at least the next hour.