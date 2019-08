× Memphis Grizzlies release 2019-2020 season schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies released the team’s 2019-20 season schedule Monday, with the regular season kicking off Oct. 23 against Miami.

The team’s home opener will be Oct. 25 against Chicago, and the season finale is April 15 against Houston.

Buy tickets by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

The full schedule is below.