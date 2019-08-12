Manhunt Monday: Deputies continue seeking justice in Arkansas man’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — Dorothy Jackson is holding on to her faith after her 23-year-old son was murdered in Phillips County, Arkansas. Deputies found his body inside of a burned car in 2017, and family members say he had been shot in the head.

Deputies are doing all they can to find Diquan Henry's killer, and his mother is patiently waiting for answers.

"Please come out and confess. Just give up, because no matter what you do, you can't hide from God," she said.

The last time Jackson saw her son alive was at church the Sunday before he was murdered.

"That morning he sent a text saying, 'I'm going to church today. I got a feeling God is trying to tell me something, and this time I'm going to listen," she said. But Henry never had a chance to carry out that mission.

Jackson says her faith in God gives her the strength and the ability to forgive her son's killer, but she still wants the killer locked up.

"If you know anything, please come forward. Even the killers, they could be watching this now. I just want you to know that I forgive you. I forgive you, but this is something that you are going to have to deal with."

If you know who killed 23-year-old Diquan Henry, call The Phillips County Sheriff's Department at (870)-338-5555. All calls are confidential.