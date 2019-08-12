Live at 9: Orvell Williams, I Love Memphis, Hoyt Tidwell & Continuum Music Festival

Students on Ice Expeditions

It’s not every day a high school student gets a first-hand look at something they may normally just read about in a textbook. Well that’s exactly what happened for Orvell Williams, who just got back from an expedition to the Canadian High Arctic and Greenland.

For more information on how to get your child involved, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I Love Memphis Blog turns 10!

Whether you are new to Memphis, just visiting or a lifelong resident, there's always something you can learn about this amazing city of ours. And everything you need to know can be found online at ILoveMemphisBlog.com.

The brains behind the operation Holly Whitfield stopped by Live at 9 to talk about their 10th anniversary bash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Hoyt Tidwell

To see more of Hoyt's videos, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Continuum Music Festival

Memphis is home to all kinds of festivals including the Continuum Music Festival, which will features collaborations between some amazing musicians and artists from a variety of genres.

One of those performances will be from Blueshift Ensemble.