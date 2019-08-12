× Frida’s, Smoothie King score poorly in local health inspections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mold, insects, food not being stored correctly — health inspectors recently spotted these at some popular restaurants in Memphis.

Frida’s in Midtown had one of the worst recent scores we found, scoring a 69 on their food service inspection report from last week.

The inspector cited the restaurant for things like storing food and drinks on the floor, needing new cutting boards and employees leaving open drinks around the food prep area.

Management noted its bar area got a better score of 84. While the restaurant has received scores of 100 in the past, managers said they recently hired new staff, adding, “hope this doesn’t affect our small business. We are working very hard on fixing all the issues.”

Another unnerving score was the Smoothie King on Riverdale. The inspector gave it a 74, claiming there’s black mold on the ice machine flap, the dumpster was left open, there was mold on the wall at the rinsing station and no paper towels near the hand washing sink.

WREG reached out to Smoothie King for a comment but have yet to hear back.

The health department says both locations will be reinspected within 10 days of the initial inspection.

Other recent low scores include:

On 8/7: Krystal on Winchester got a 72 for dead cockroaches in the dining area, frosty cups stored next to chemicals/vacuum cleaner and mildew

On 8/7: Kentucky Fried Chicken on Winchester got a 75 for cockroaches and flies in the kitchen and build up “chicken liquid” on the walls in the freezer

On 8/5: Ju’s Wings and More on Knight Arnold got a 70 for the way it stores meats and no hair restraint.

► A complete list of recent health inspections can be found here.