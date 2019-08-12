× Family: Inmate stole hunting clothes, left prison uniform in their trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Curtis Watson, the escaped inmate who was captured Sunday after a five-day manhunt, broke into a storage trailer overnight Saturday and stole the hunting clothes that he was arrested in, leaving his prison uniform behind, residents told WREG.

He also took a backpack full of equipment, including numerous hunting knives.

Law enforcement confirmed that Watson was arrested with a backpack, but had not completely searched it before media briefing on Sunday afternoon.

The trailer that Watson broke into is near a family’s home off Highway 371, close to a wooded area in Lauderdale County where authorities believed they saw Watson on Saturday afternoon. Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals, were on the property where the trailer sits just hours before he broke into it.

The family that owns the trailer was unaware that Watson had stolen gear and equipment until they saw his arrest photos on Sunday. They said they found Watson’s prison uniform inside that trailer, which had been used for storage.

A home security camera also captured images of Watson opening an outdoor refrigerator at a home in the 500 block of Graves Avenue in Henning. It was the first conformed sighting of Watson.

Watson, a minimum security inmate at the prison, is accused of killing and sexually assaulting prison administrator Debra Johnson at her home on prison grounds and escaping on a tractor Wednesday.

He was captured about 10 miles from the prison.