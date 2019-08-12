× Excessive Heat Warning issued for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Mid-South.

That alert will remain effect until Tuesday, August 13, at 8 p.m. for Shelby, Desoto Tate, Panola, Quitman, Tunica, Coahoma, Bolivar and all of the Arkansas counties in the WREG viewing area.

Those counties not included n the Excessive Heart Warning have been placed under a Heat Advisory, which will also be active until Tuesday night.

Heat index readings are expected to be more than 105 degrees.