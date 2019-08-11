Tiger Football gives back to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Sunday the Tiger football team taking a break for the football field for an important cause. Paying a visit to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The Tigers getting a warm welcome as it was just good fun for the Tailgate with the Tigers. The kids weren't the only ones sporting huge smiles on their faces, the players were too. As the football team takes great pride in giving back.

“It’s an honor to come out here and make these children’s day and put a smile on there faces. It’s always good to give back, it’s not always about football, it's about the people you impact and that’s what the sport brings to us,” said TJ Carter.

“We definitely get the most out of it. For our guys to see how fortunate we are and also the impact we have. To see the impact that it has for these kids and see some of their scars here in person and start to build those relationships is pretty special,” said Mike Norvell.