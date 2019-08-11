× Escaped inmate sighted near Henning early Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson has been spotted in Henning, Tennessee, the Department of Correction said early Sunday morning.

A resident alerted authorities after capturing pictures of Watson. The images appear to be from a security camera and are time stamped 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

He has changed his clothing since his escape from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday. He now appears to be dressed in camouflage bib overalls and a hat and is carrying a camp backpack.

Watson is still considered extremely dangerous. State officials say if you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it will provide an update on the search soon.

Watson, a minimum security inmate at the prison, is accused of killing a prison administrator and escaping Wednesday. So far, this is the first credible sighting since then.