× Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says barricade ends peacefully

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An apparent barricade situation in southeast Shelby County ended peacefully early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies were investigating a reported domestic situation in the 5400 block of Bartonwood Drive when someone refused them entry into the home, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported at 2:34 a.m. They believed that person to be armed.

Shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the situation was resolved and one person was detained. Authorities were continuing to investigate.

Negotiators & SWAT are on the scene. Bartonwood Drive and Lake Valley Drive are blocked. Please consider an alternate route if traveling in this area. pic.twitter.com/kUBUFYDYWW — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 11, 2019