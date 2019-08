× Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder suicide on Sunday morning.

Officers are responding to the scene in the 1800 block of Winship in Cordova.

Both victims were shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that while this appears to be a murder suicide, the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.